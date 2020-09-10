Copperas Cove ISD Receives $1 million dollar federal grant

Copperas Cove,TX- Copperas Cove ISD will get a boost of more than $1 million as a result of the pandemic and Cove students will be the beneficiaries.

The school district will be receiving the money from the federally funded CARES Act that was passed earlier this year.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, commonly referred to as the CARES Act, earmarks $30.7 billion for states to spend on education, including $13.2 billion for the Elementary and Secondary School Education Relief Fund. The Texas Education Agency is the grantee of the funds through the Department of Education and awarded CCISD $1,022,927. The funds are provided federally and no funding is provided by state or local entities.

Copperas Cove ISD has elected to spend the grant money on devices, having already conducted a student needs assessment and revised its technology plan to ensure students’ technology needs were met so they are able to successfully complete their assignments virtually.