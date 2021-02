Copperas Cove ISD announced Thurday morning that it would release students early because of the inclement weather.

Here is the schedule:

11 a.m. – Pre-K and Elementary

11:30 a.m. – Junior High

12:15 p.m. – High School

Lunch will be served to all students prior to them leaving. If parents are not able to pick up their children, school employees will provide supervision until the students can be safely transported home.