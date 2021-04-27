Copperas Cove ISD State of the District Address goes virtual in 2021

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – It’s no secret the last year has been unusual, but the Copperas Cove Independent School District still managed to have its annual State of the District Address.

The event was held virtually this year. Superintendent Dr. Joe Burns recapped the academics, facility maintenance and construction projects, financial transparency, and other areas throughout the last year. Burns also commented on where the district is headed in the future, and recognized the district’s community partners.

You can view the 2021 State of the District Address below.

Source: Copperas Cove Independent School District

