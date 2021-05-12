Copperas Cove ISD Teachers To receive Pay Raise

Copperas Cove,TX- Teachers with Copperas Cove ISD will be receiving an increase in pay thanks to a vote by the Board of Trustee’s.

The CCISD Board voted for a pay bump increasing starting teacher pay to $50,000. Current teachers in the district will receive at least a $1,650 pay increase.

Teachers are not the only ones receiving a pay raise. New instructional aides will also enjoy` a pay increase based on job experience. Starting bus driver pay will increase to $14.65 per hour. Districtwide, all other employees will see a general pay increase of three percent of their mid-point salary.