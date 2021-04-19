Copperas Cove ISD to offer COVID vaccinations to students ages 16 and older

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – The Copperas Cove Independent School District has announced a partnership with Coryell Health to provide a voluntary COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students ages 16 and up.

The clinic will be held Tuesday in the small gym at Copperas Cove High School between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., and the Pfizer vaccine will be administered. Students who have signed up for the vaccination will be called from class when it is their time for the vaccination. Students from Crossroads High School will be bused to Copperas Cove High School to receive their vaccinations.

Approximately three weeks after students receive their first doses of the vaccine, Copperas Cove ISD will offer a second vaccination clinic so students may receive their second doses. Information about this clinic will be coming soon.

Source: Copperas Cove Independent School District