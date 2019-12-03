Copperas Cove JROTC cadets serve soldiers on Giving Tuesday

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – Cadets in Copperas Cove High School’s JROTC Bulldog Battalion served breakfast to Fort Hood soldiers for Giving Tuesday.

Soldiers in the companies of the 2nd Battalion, 8th Calvary Regiment, 1 Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division returned from their morning physical training to find the hearty meal waiting for them.

(Courtesy: Copperas Cove Independent School District)

The effort contributed to showcase one million acts of kindness on Giving Tuesday by U.S. military members, their families, veterans, Gold Star and surviving families, and patriotic supporters.

Source: Copperas Cove Independent School District