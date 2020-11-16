Copperas Cove Main Street Mill and Overlay Project planned to last through Nov. 23rd

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – A City of Copperas Cove Mill and Overlay Project will begin this Wednesday, and work is expected to last through November 23.

During this time, Texas Materials Group, Inc. will be resurfacing Main Street from Avenue F to the North City limits, milling one inch of old asphalt and overlaying with a new layer of asphalt. The bid contract was awarded by City Council on September 1 in the amount of $181,759.11.

These improvements are part of the City’s Street Maintenance Program, and are being funded exclusively by the 1/8th Cent Sales Tax allocation, as approved by the voters of the City of Copperas Cove during a Special Election held in November of 2016.

All vehicles, trailers and similar obstructions have been requested to be removed from the street daily, excluding the weekend, during this scheduled project period from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm. Solid Waste collections will continue as scheduled – however, residents and business owners along Main Street are asked to keep all items out of the street and on top of the curb until work is completed.

(Courtesy: City of Copperas Cove)

All travelers are encouraged to follow posted road construction signs for the safety of themselves and work crews.

For more information, you can call the Street Department at (254) 547-2168 or the Public Works Department at (254) 547-0751.

Source: City of Copperas Cove