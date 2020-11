COPPERAS COVE, Texas – A Copperas Cove man faces several charges of possession of child pornography.

Logan Kusiak is currently in the Copperas Cove Jail after Coryell County deputies arrested him earlier this week. According to an arrest affidavit, their investigation started back in July.

After getting a search warrant for an email in Kusiak’s name, deputies say they uncovered 25 files containing child pornography.

They say many of the pictures involve a girl between the ages of five and eight.