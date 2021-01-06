Copperas Cove Man Transforming Christmas Trees into Canes for Veterans

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – Jamie Willis has found a way to turn old Christmas trees into prized possessions for veterans.

Canes for Veterans Central Texas was started out of his own need, which in turn helped give back to other veterans in the same way.

Willis uses a unique process to transform the wood from Christmas trees into personalized canes – but the feeling he gets when he gives a cane away is what he enjoys the most.

“I gave it away, and the feeling was just so great. Of accomplishment, and the feeling of giving something away. A part of me was….I can’t explain it. I was hooked on doing it,” Willis said.

This new-found knowledge of creating canes was one he learned from Oscar Morris – a gentleman he found on Facebook who runs free canes for veterans.

“He had a long list at the time, and he had stopped taking orders or requests. He basically told me to make yourself one. And I am like, ‘I don’t know nothing about woodwork.’ He’s like, ‘That’s not a problem.’ And he talked me through how to make a cane, and I made my first cane,” Willis said.

Since then, one cane has turned into thousands – now with over 600 orders on hold. This non-profit organization seeks to remind the veteran of their ongoing purpose.

“The Christmas tree is like, the service member. You take that Christmas tree or that service member, and it’s pretty much used for a season, and it’s decorated up. At the end of that season, they are thrown out. But now we can take the tree again, and we can decorate it back up, give it back to the veteran, and show them that they are still worth something. They are still useable. That they still have a meaning and a purpose,” Willis said.