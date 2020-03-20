Copperas Cove mayor issues disaster declaration

Copperas Cove Mayor Bradi Diaz has issued a Disaster Declaration today for the City of Copperas Cove.

The declaration takes effect immediately and will remain in effect until Friday, March 27.

In order for the Disaster Declaration to be extended, it must be considered and approved by the Copperas Cove City Council before it expires on March 27, 2020.

The statement issued by the city stated that city staff will continue to provide essential services to citizens.

Copperas Cove citizens are encouraged to monitor social media pages, the government access channel, Cove Watch, Active Net and the Code Red Emergency notification system.

A page was being set up on the city’s website where all pertinent information would be available.

Four orders were included in the declaration:

Order No. 1: In accordance with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, every person in Texas shall avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people.



Order No. 2: In accordance with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, people shall avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants, and food courts, or visiting gyms or massage parlors; provided, however, that the use of drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options is allowed and highly encouraged throughout the limited duration of this executive order.



Order No. 3: In accordance with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, people shall not visit nursing homes or retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.



Order No. 4: In accordance with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, schools shall temporarily close