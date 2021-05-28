Copperas Cove officer-involved shooting victim speaking out

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – Lacresha Murray feels lucky to be alive after being shot six times by an off-duty Copperas Cove police officer in a road rage incident Sunday.

Murray was driving on Robertson Avenue Sunday afternoon, when she felt ill and decided to rush to the hospital. After doing a u-turn across two lanes of traffic, she began a tete-a-tete with another truck.

After she felt the truck was tailgating her, she got out of the car at a stoplight to confront the man – all while she says she was keeled over to tell the man she was injured. This is when the man got out of the car, pointed a gun at Murray, and opened fire.

“I got hit six times,” Murray said. “I saw the casings on the ground. They had ten or eleven down there. So you unloaded in my truck and on me trying to take my life, for what?”

The shooter was Eric Stoneburner who, at the time, was an off-duty police officer for the Copperas Cove Police Department.

The bullets hit Murray in the left side of her body – on her arm and her stomach – but she says a few narrowly missed her head as she climbed back into her truck for safety.

Stoneburner has since been arrested, and has resigned from the police department.

“We can not support Mr. Stoneburner’s decision to use deadly force in the moment and manner in which he did,” Police Chief Eddie Wilson said. “The law and our department policies limit the use of deadly force to when an officer reasonably believes that he or a third person are in eminent danger of death or serious bodily injury.”

Murray is satisfied with Stoneburner’s resignation.

“They don’t need anyone like that,” Murray said. “I was there. And the anger in his eyes, I feel like if he wanted to kill me then, he would have if he had another bullet in his gun.”

Murray also claims Stoneburner didn’t show his badge until he saw bystanders filming the altercation. She says if he had, this would have been a different story.

“At any moment if he had shown his badge, it would’ve have totally went another way,” Murray said. “It would have been, ‘Okay sir, there’s not a problem,’ and I would’ve went on about my way.”

You may remember Murray when she saw national media spotlight on her in 1996 when, at age eleven, she became the youngest Texan ever charged with capital murder. Murray was baby-sitting two-year-old Jayla Belton when the infant died.

A judge eventually exonerated Murray after it was revealed that two Austin Police officers coerced her into confessing.

Stoneburner has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon Causing Bodily Injury.