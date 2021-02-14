Copperas Cove opens warming center

The City of Copperas Cove has turned the Civic Center into a warming center.

The Copperas Cove Civic Center, located at 1206 W Avenue B, will open at 6pm and remain open until the need is no longer necessary.

The Warming Center will be set up to offer temporary relief from freezing weather conditions and will not offer full sheltering services.

The city is asking for donations from the public. Here are the top needs: