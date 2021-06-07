Copperas Cove PD raising awareness of debit card abuse cases

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – Many debit card abuse cases have been reported in Copperas Cove.

This comes after customers used the gas pumps at the Speedy Pac, located at 816 North 1st Street. In most cases, the victim used a Valero credit card to buy gas, and the card was later found to be

compromised – possibly by a gas pump skimmer.

No skimming devices have been discovered at this time. However, if you recently used a

card to pay at the pump at Speedy Pac, you are encouraged to contact your card issuer to

request a new card. It is also suggested to monitor your account and immediately

report any unauthorized transactions to your banking institution.

The Copperas Cove Police Department is investigating these incidents, and would like to

inform you that tips can be made anonymously through the Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers

tip number at (254) 547-1111. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (254)547-1111 or submit a tip on-line at www.tipsubmit.com.

Source: Copperas Cove Police Department