Copperas Cove PD searching for suspect in shooting

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – Copperas Cove Police need your help to locate a suspect in a Thursday shooting.

Officers responded to the 100 block of East Avenue A this afternoon for a reported gunshot victim.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim said the suspect fled the scene, and identified him as Calvin Lee Jackson, Jr. The victim was transported to Scott & White Hospital in Temple.

The investigation determined Jackson fled the scene in a tan Cadillac with chrome rims. A warrant has been issued for his arrest for the charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon Family Violence.

Jackson should be considered armed and dangerous. If you know of his whereabouts, you can call 9-1-1. If you have any information regarding this incident, you can contact the Copperas Cove Police Department at 254-547-8222 Ext. 6894, or Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111.

Source: Copperas Cove Police Department