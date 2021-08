COPPERAS COVE, Texas – The Copperas Cove Police Department needs your help identifying the wig-wearing woman in the picture above.

The department posted on social media Friday night that this woman is suspected of using personal information obtained from a Burglary of a Vehicle case.

If you know who she is or know of her whereabouts, you can call Detective Reyna at 254-547-8222, Ext. 6888.

Source: Copperas Cove Police Department