Copperas Cove Police investigate deadly shooting

Copperas Cove Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting.

Officers found 21-year-old Devonn Dozell Mayhew lying near the intersection of South 7th Street and West Avenue E at 11:13 p.m. Thursday night after getting a call about a shooting.

They say Mayhew had a gunshot wound and was not breathing. The Copperas Cove Fire Department EMS confirmed he was dead when they arrived on the scene.

Right now, investigators are not saying anything about a motive or if there are any suspects in the shooting.

If you have any information about this shooting, you can call Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-111 or Detective Sheldon at 254-547-8222 ext. 6892.

