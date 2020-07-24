Copperas Cove Police investigate deadly shooting

Waco, TX - ADHD is a common neurodevelopmental disorder in children and adults and those diagnosed with it are typically described as:

For those that don’t have ADHD, what is called “neurotypical,” it’s hard to understand what it's like living each day with a mind that's always stuck on fast-forward. There is a truth that people with ADD or ADHD know from an early age, if you have an ADHD mind, those that don't; wll frequently remind you that you're not “normal."

How do I know? I was diagnosed with ADD 35 years ago and I know extremely well how the ADD mind operates at a different speed; and in an overall way that neurotypical minds find highly confusing. Our behavior and how we process (and recall) information leaves many neurotypical minds to wonder, “Why we do things the way we do?” The answer is simply, we don't know and we can't even help it.

Adults with ADHD are well-informed early in life that the way their minds work don’t necessarily fit the typical mold. As children they are told to become like everyone else, or to concentrate harder and stop daydreaming, as well as being asked a question most all of us have heard at some point in our lives; “Why don’t you just pay attention?”