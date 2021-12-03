Copperas Cove Police Officer to embark on 100-mile run

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – A Copperas Cove Police Sergeant is running for 30 hours straight in a 100-mile run all to raise money for the Copperas Cove Law Enforcement Assistance Fund.

“I don’t know that you are ever truly prepared to run 100 miles,” said Sergeant Jacob Smith, Copperas Cove Police Department. “I have 30 hours to complete 100 miles.”

Sergeant Smith is embarking on the 2021 Brazos Bend 100, a race not for the faint of heart.

“After marathons like this, my knees start scraping a little bit, so that’s the biggest thing I’m worried about, is the pain,” said Smith.

All to raise money for the Copperas Cove Law Enforcement Assistance Fund or L.E.A.F.

“It’s a fund that officers can use for assistance,” said Smith.

L.E.A.F is a philanthropic organization that supports the needs of the Police Department including officers, staff, and their immediate family members.

“It helps officers at the department if something critical happens. We’ve been able to use the funds for various purposes at the police department since it’s inception,” said Smith.

Not only is Sergeant Smith running to raise $5,000 for the fund, he would also be completing a personal goal and checking this off his bucket list.

“I’m excited, a little anxious, and I’ll be thinking of everyone at the police department while I’m running when it starts hurting really bad,” said Smith.

If you would like to make a donation to the Copperas Cove Law Enforcement Assistance Fund click HERE.