Copperas Cove police seeking information on Monday night shooting

COPPERAS COVE,Texas – Copperas Cove Police report responding to a shooting incident on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 7:06 pm in the 400 Block of North 7th Street.

This was an isolated incident which is currently being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division.

Anyone who has information on this incident should contact the Copperas Cove Police Department at (254) 547-8222 or Crime Stoppers at (254) 547-1111.

If you have information about this case or know the identity of the offender(s), Crime Stoppers needs your call today.

Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000.00 in cash for clues if your information leads to an arrest and prosecution.

Call Crime Stoppers today at (254) 547-1111 or submit a tip on-line at www.tipsubmit.com.