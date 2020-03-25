Copperas Cove resident diagnosed with COVID-19

Closings
Copperas Cove is reporting that a resident of the city has tested positive for COVID-19. It is the first case in Coryell County.

Emergency Management Coordinator Gary D. Young says it is a case of community spread.

The person has voluntarily quarantined and will stay there until feeling better. No other information about the individual will be released by Copperas Cove.

Medical personnel at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple performed the test for the virus and the results were sent to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The results also went to Coryell County Judge Roger Miller and Copperas Cove City Manager Ryan Haverlah.

Copperas Cove reminds residents that there is no reason to panic. They should continue to follow social distance requirements and to limit travel for essential purposes.

There is a special city council meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 26th, at 5 p.m. in the Council Chambers to discuss extending or amending the current Disaster Declaration. If you would like to take part, call (888)475-4499 or email your questions to Lisa Wilson, the Copperas Cove City Secretary at lwilson@copperascovetx.gov.

