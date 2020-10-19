Copperas Cove man shot to death in domestic disturbance

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – Copperas Cove PD is investigating after a man dies in a domestic disturbance.

Copperas Cove Police Officers responded to the 3400 block of Lauren Street early Sunday morning in

reference to a domestic disturbance where a firearm was discharged.

When officers arrived, they found a man – identified as 31-year-old Luis Carcano, III, of Copperas Cove – who had been shot. Carcano was pronounced dead Sunday morning by Justice of the Peace Guinn.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional details may be distributed as the investigation progresses.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you can contact Detective Sheldon at 254-547-8222, ext. 6892, or you can call Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at (254) 547-1111.

Source: Copperas Cove Police Department