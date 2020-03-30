Copperas Cove solid waste service update

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – Residents of Copperas Cove will see changes in their Solid Waste Department to help protect employees and citizens.

Business hours will remain the same: 8am to 5pm, however all office business will be conducted over the phone or through the scale house window for everyone’s safety.

A. Transfer Station Service Modifications:

1) Transfer Station employees will no longer assist customers in the unloading of their materials. All customers must offload materials on their own accord, while employees verbally communicate and maintain a Social Distancing requirement.

2) The Transfer Station is still open to the Public and Businesses from 8am to 430pm.

3) We are currently out of Compost, but are working on trying to get more.

B. Collection Process Modifications:

1) Residential / Commercial drivers will not get out of the vehicle to reload dumpsters or 96-gallon cans. If the customer would like to re-load the can or dumpster (only at the time of service), they may do so (no additional charge will be assessed). Please do not overload your 96-gallon can or dumpster and ensure that all trash is bagged. Overloaded or non-bagged trash will not be collected at this time.

2) Brush / Bulk will be separated by the customer at the curb to allow the Boom Trucks to safely load the materials using the arm on the vehicle. Please place the materials in a neat and safe manor so that it is not blocked by any vehicles or any other objects. We will also have a Boom Truck available every Friday if anyone has any extra brush or bulk that they would like to have picked up, upon request (normal rates do apply).

3) Commercial cardboard that is not placed in a 96-gallon can or a dumpster will not be serviced, please place everything inside the can or dumpster. Customers can also bring all their recyclables / cardboard to the Transfer Station for free.

4) Handicap assistance will remain in effect.

5) Residential recycle cans will still continue to be serviced. Please help us out by placing only recyclables in the can and ensure that it is not overloaded, we would love to continue to help protect our environment by delivering a clean and pure product. Overloaded recycling cans will not be serviced.

The City strongly requests that anything other than tissue be disposed of in the garbage, and not flushed down the toilet.

Questions or concerns may be directed to Solid Waste at (254)547-4242 or the Sewer Department at (254)547-9488.