Copperas Cove student detained after weapon found in backpack

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – A Copperas Cove Junior High School student has been detained after authorities found a weapon in his possession on Monday.

Principal Jeff Shannon sent a staement to parents stating students reported to administrators that another student had what was believed to be a weapon in his backpack. The item was found inside and confiscated. Responding officers from the Copperas Cove Police Department took possession of the weapon and detained the student.

Students were secure in their locations at this time. They remained in their locations for 45 minutes until normal activities resumed.

Source: Copperas Cove Independent School District