Copperas Cove student wins District Exchange Club A.C.E. of the year award

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – Since kindergarten, Copperas Cove high school graduate Trent Davidson has had approximately 15 spinal surgeries. Days of each week are filled with doctor’s office visits, follow-up appointments, and sometimes missing school for months at a time.

“From a very young age, I would assume about four or five, I was diagnosed with scoliosis,” Davidson says.

Trent has faced many challenges, and still has a long journey ahead of him.

“I have restricted lung capacity, and I have a genetic disorder called Bealls Syndrome that cause my joints to be a little bit more fragile,” says Davidson.

Yet he beat all odds and graduated from Copperas Cove High school with a GPA of 4.25 – being in the top ten percent of his class and getting a score of 1380 on the SAT in his junior year.

“At the time, it felt like everything was against me. But I learned over time that it’s actually kind of a blessing at the same time,” says Davidson.

For his achievements, the Copperas Cove School Board gave him the Accepting the Challenge of Excellence – or A.C.E. Award.

“It was something I never expected initially, and when I heard about it initially, I was super thankful and super-grateful of the Exchange Club and everyone at Copperas Cove High School who had help me get here,” says Davidson.

Trent says his medical issues have helped him adapt, work harder, faster, and more efficiently.

“The way it was presented, with so many obstacles, was kind of what gave me the opportunity to succeed. And I really do think that it’s just a path to success,” says Davidson.

He would like to tell other students who might be going through the same obstacles as him to keep pushing forward and to never give up.

Trent was recently awarded a $1,000 college scholarship for being named the Copperas Cove Exchange Club A.C.E. (Accepting the Challenge of Excellence) Award, and advanced to the district contest – where he captured another $2,500 as the district winner and will compete in the state contest.

Trent plans to further his educational career next year at Texas A&M in College Station and focus on Mathematics.