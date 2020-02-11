Copperas Cove students to perform with All-State 6A Band & Choir this Saturday

Copperas Cove High School band members Lillian Peterson and David Sweetwood will perform with the Texas All-State 6A Band in San Antonio on Saturday and CCHS choir student Parker A. Reed will perform with the Texas All-State 6A Choir as part of the 2020 Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention.

This is an honor that only 2.6 percent of musicians who initially audition actually achieve.

Peterson and Sweetwood are both members in the CCHS Wind Ensemble under CCISD Director of Bands Tony Chapa, and were chosen for this honor through a competitive process held this year across the state at district, region, and area levels.

David Sweetwood Lillian Peterson (left) and Parker A. Reed (right). (Courtesy: Copperas Cove ISD)

Sweetwood is a trumpet student of S. C. Lee Junior High School Band Director Kenneth Marina and Peterson is a flute student of Copperas Cove Junior High School Band Director Kathryn Kelley, a band director at Copperas Cove Junior High School. Reed began studying music at age 12 both in school and through private lessons. She competed in the All-State competition as an Alto 1.

This is Peterson’s second time be selected for the All-State Band performance. This will be Sweetwood’s first time to perform as a member of a TMEA All-State organization.

Reed qualified in November to compete at the International Thespian Festival in Bloomington, Indiana in June with a solo musical theater piece and ultimately landed one of the coveted spots in the All-State Choir under the direction of CCHS Choir Director Jim Barker.

Parker A. Reed. (Courtesy: Copperas Cove ISD)

All-State is the highest honor a Texas music student can receive. 1,795 students are selected through a process that began with over 66,800 students from around the state vying for the honor to perform in one of 15 ensembles including bands, orchestras, and choirs. The competitive process begins throughout the state in auditions hosted by 33 TMEA Regions. Individual musicians perform selected music for a panel of judges who rank each instrument or voice part. From this ranking, a select group of musicians advances from their Region to compete against musicians from other areas in eight TMEA Area competitions. The highest-ranking musicians judged at the TMEA Area competitions qualify to perform in a TMEA All-State music group.

In additon, Belton High School student vocalists Kara Fish, Gracie Krieg, Ethan Matous, Jackson Reasoner and Rachel Schiller have been selected as members of the Texas All-State Choirs. All five will perform with top musicians in the state and work with world renown clinicians during the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Convention to be held this week in San Antonio.