Copperas Cove teachers parade through streets to support students

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – Faculty and staff from Clements-Parsons Elementary School paraded in their cars around students’ neighborhoods Thursday as a sign of support during COVID-19 school closures.

“It’s very important for students to know that us teachers are still here for them and we care for them,” says counselor Julie Armstrong. “We wish the best for them during this time that we’re all at home.”

Teachers’ cars were covered in decorations and balloons while students and their families greeted them with waves and homemade signs. If nothing else, it was an opportunity for the kids to get outside.

“They’re getting a little stir crazy in the house and everything like that, so it’s good to see them come together and do something like that,” says Clements-Parsons parent Elizabeth Frogge. “The kids can get out and still have our distance from each other and not have to worry about anything, but they still get to see their teachers and be reminded that they’re not forgotten about.”

While being home from school might sound like fun for any kid, not seeing their teachers may actually put a strain on their mental health at their age.

“Well children, especially younger children, really care about their teachers. They make connections with their teachers. And so, the separation from their teacher is a difficult time for them,” says Armstrong. “They probably don’t understand why they can’t come to school and see their teacher.”

School closures have not been easy on the teachers, either. For music teacher Kelly Thompson, there’s one thing she is looking forward to when they all go back to school.

“I miss my hugs,” says Thompson. “In the morning, I position in the hallway to greet kids on their way into school in the morning, and I get probably hundreds of hugs every single day. And I miss their hugs.”

Schools in the Copperas Cove School District will be closed through at least May 3.