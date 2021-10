KILLEEN, Texas – Due to weather, the Copperas Cove vs Shoemaker football game will resume this Friday, October 1, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at Bulldawg Stadium.

Printed tickets or stubs will be honored at the gate. Spectators must present the printed e-ticket or physical stub to get in.

The game will resume from the last play.

Source: Killeen Independent School District