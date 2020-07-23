Copperas Cover ISD provides internet hot spots for families

COPPERAS COVER, Texas- Copperas Cove ISD will provide internet hot spots for families who need it.

With parents having the option of their students learning on campus or at home with Copperas Cove ISD instruction, the Texas Education Agency created the Technology Lending Program to assist public school districts in loaning students the equipment necessary to access and use digital instructional materials off campus.

CCISD was notified in April that it was one of only 144 school districts in Texas chosen to receive for a $100,000 grant offered through TEA.

With the grant funding, the district was able to purchase 110 hotspots through T-Mobile with 2-year contracts and unlimited data, along with 180 HP Stream laptops and protective cases.

CCISD will reach out to the qualifying families closer to the beginning of school.

Students on the free/reduced meal program will be given priority for the resources.

The district also set up hot spots at all school locations and its district service and training center.