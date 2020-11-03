Copperas Cove’s annual Feast of Sharing coming November 19th

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – The Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove and the City of Copperas Cove, along with sponsors H-E-B Plus and Bush’s Chicken, are pleased to announce the 23rd Annual Feast of Sharing will be held on Thursday, November 19.

This year’s event will be a Drive Up and Drive-Thru format, with meals being delivered to each vehicle. A total of 450 meals, consisting of a traditional turkey feast and all the trimmings, will be prepared and served. Up to a maximum of four meals will be provided per vehicle.

It will not be necessary to get an entry ticket for 2020. Residents from throughout the community are encouraged to stop by.

The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, located at 1206 W Avenue B. Questions may be directed to Public Relations Director Kevin Keller at kkeller@copperascovetx.gov or (254) 547-4221 ext. 6243.