Copperas Cove’s South Park Pool temporarily closing

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – Due to a lifeguard staffing shortage, Copperas Cove Parks & Recreation will temporarily close South Park Pool until further notice beginning Saturday, June 19.

City Park Pool will remain open weekly Tuesday through Friday, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The pool will be closed weekly on Mondays for scheduled maintenance.

After-hours pool parties for both locations may still be scheduled by visiting the Parks & Recreation Office at the Civic Center, located at 1206 W Avenue B. Swim lessons will not be affected by the South Park closure and remain as scheduled.

Anyone seeking employment as a lifeguard for the city is encouraged to apply online by going to the city’s website at: https://copperascove.applicantpro.com/jobs/. Certification opportunities are available.

Questions or concerns may be directed to Recreation Superintendent Caycee Hauck at chauck@copperascovetx.gov or (254) 542-2719.

Source: City of Copperas Cove

