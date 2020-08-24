Cornyn announces $125 million in relief funding for Bryan region so far

BRYAN, Texas – U.S. Senator John Cornyn has announced various entities in the Bryan-College Station region so far have been allocated nearly $124,600,000 in federal coronavirus relief resources from Congress.

While in the area, Sen. Cornyn helped sort and pack boxes of food for local families in need. He was hosted by Food Bank Executive Director Theresa Mangapora, who provided a tour and briefing about the Food Bank’s response to increased demand in the Brazos Valley during the pandemic.

While there, Sen. Cornyn learned about the Brazos Valley Food Bank’s use of federal resources available through the CARES Act, which he supported in March, as well as their outstanding needs as the Senate discusses a fifth coronavirus relief bill. Chancellor John Sharp of the Texas A&M University System, Mayor Andrew Nelson of Bryan, Mayor Karl Mooney of College Station, Superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck of Bryan ISD, and CEO Theron Park of St. Joseph’s Health also shared how they have used CARES Act grants to benefit the community.

So far, Sen. Cornyn has worked to secure nearly $124.6 million in funding for the Bryan-College Station area, including:

Brazos Valley Food Bank

– 160,047 pounds of food for Texans in need

Local Health Care Facilities: $40 million

– CHI St. Joseph Health System: $ 21,464,342

— Cared for more than 1,650 COVID patients

— Processed more than 9,100 COVID tests

— Set up a free-standing respiratory clinic for COVID patients to reduce cross-contamination

— Converted an entire unit to negative pressure rooms for COVID patients

— Purchased 12 ICU beds, 10 vents, 6 high flow nasal cannulas, 120 vials of Remdesivir, 2 lab machines for testing

— Continued pay and benefits for 3,000 local workers

— Conducted cross-over training for nurses and therapists to care for COVID patients

Local Public Transportation: $8.8 million

Local Airports: $1.4 million

City and County Governments: $13,732,087

– City of Bryan: $4,687,320

— Assisted 901 residents with rent, utilities, food, transportation, and health care

— Funded public health expenditures

— Provided $346,305 in grants to small businesses to retain jobs

– City of College Station: $7,607,397

— $975,000 to assist residents with rent, utilities, medical needs, and food

— $197,501 to help local small businesses retain jobs

— Helped local hospitals with coronavirus expenses

– Brazos County: $1,437,370

— Funded 5 COVID Case Managers to assist rural parts of the county

— Aided first responders responding to the coronavirus in Kurten, Millican, and Wixon Valley

Local Colleges & Universities: $54 million

Local Public Schools: $6.6 million

– Bryan ISD: $5,220,114

— 2,900 Chromebooks for remote learning

— Technology improvements for remote learning

— Teachers’ salaries

Source: Office of Senator John Cornyn