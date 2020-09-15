Cornyn: Bryan-College Station to receive $1.4M in third round of Coronavirus recovery grants

WASHINGTON – The Cities of Bryan and College Station were awarded a total of $1,425,260 in another round of federal grants to help recover from the economic fallout of the novel coronavirus outbreak, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced Tuesday.

The funding, which was appropriated by Congress in March, comes through the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES Act. The State of Texas was also awarded $38,299,172 for state officials to use for the same purpose.

“Texas families are still struggling as the coronavirus outbreak wreaks havoc on our way of life, and that’s why it’s critical that we in Washington make sure they are protected,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’ll continue to do everything I can to make economic recovery in Bryan-College Station a high priority as we weather this deadly pandemic.”

City/County Amount Bryan $603,226 College Station $822,034 TOTAL $1,425,260 (Courtesy: Office of John Cornyn)

The CARES Act provided $5 billion in supplemental Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus. HUD previously announced the first $2 billion in CARES Act funding for CDBG grantees and announced on May 11th the second tranche of $1 billion, which was required to be allocated just to state and insular area governments. This notice allocates the third tranche of CDBG CARES Act funding.

The Congress provided the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development with discretion on how to allocate this remaining tranche of $1,987,576,954 within the priority areas of the law. The formula allocation developed by HUD both meets the statutory requirements of the CARES Act and the President’s Executive Order to focus funds toward places with households facing higher risk of eviction.

Source: Office of John Cornyn