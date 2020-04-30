Cornyn: Central Texas public housing to receive $1.1M in COVID-19 relief funds

WASHINGTON – Public housing authorities and Section 8 voucher programs Central Texas received several federal grants totaling $1,101,133 to help with coronavirus-related improvements and maintenance to local public housing programs, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced Thursday.

The funding comes through the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES Act, which was signed into law last month, under the Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds program, which helps prevent, prepare, and respond to the Coronavirus Pandemic in public housing.

“The coronavirus outbreak has hit Texans hard, and as much as we can protect each other from its effects, we must,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’m grateful to the Trump Administration for making public housing in Central Texas an important priority during the outbreak.”

Recipient City County Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds Fee Regular and Mainstream Voucher Program Poteet Housing Authority POTEET ATACOSA $ 19,968.00 $ 3,032.00 Pleasanton Housing Authority PLEASANTON ATASCOSA $ 24,705.00 $ 8,168.00 Elgin Housing Authority ELGIN BASTROP $ 15,701.00 $ 6,432.00 Smithville Housing Authority SMITHVILLE BASTROP $ 30,236.00 $ 7,100.00 Bastrop Housing Authority BASTROP BASTROP $ 17,632.00 $ 3,514.00 Johnson City Housing Authority JOHNSON CITY BLANCO $ 6,648.00 Burnet Housing Authority BURNET BURNET $ 17,070.00 $ 11,022.00 Marble Falls Housing Authority MARBLE FALLS BURNET $ 23,088.00 Luling Housing Authority LULING CALDWELL $ 48,444.00 Lockhart Housing Authority LOCKHART CALDWELL $ 33,301.00 New Braunfels Housing Authority NEW BRAUNFELS COMAL $ 54,102.00 $ 34,668.00 Schulenburg Housing Authority SCHULENBURG FAYETTE $ 13,385.00 La Grange Housing Authority LA GRANGE FAYETTE $ 21,519.00 $ 6,170.00 Flatonia Housing Authority FLATONIA FAYETTE $ 3,740.00 Smiley Housing Authority SMILEY GONZALES $ 4,313.00 Nixon Housing Authority NIXON GONZALES $ 9,500.00 $ 670.00 Gonzales Housing Authority GONZALES GONZALES $ 23,055.00 Waelder Housing Authority WAELDER GONZALES $ 13,013.00 San Marcos Housing Authority SAN MARCOS HAYS $ 124,458.00 $ 37,420.00 Kyle Housing Authority KYLE HAYS $ 5,843.00 Housing Authority of Thorndale THORNDALE MILAM $ 4,106.00 Housing Authority of Rockdale ROCKDALE MILAM $ 32,250.00 Housing Authority of Cameron CAMERON MILAM $ 53,888.00 $ 12,006.00 Austin Housing Authority AUSTIN TRAVIS $ 66,623.00 $ 117,268.00 Taylor Housing Authority TAYLOR WILLIAMSON $ 28,234.00 $ 29,314.00 Granger Housing Authority GRANGER WILLIAMSON $ 8,228.00 Georgetown Housing Authority GEORGETOWN WILLIAMSON $ 61,996.00 $ 16,134.00 Round Rock Housing Authority ROUND ROCK WILLIAMSON $ 29,503.00 $ 13,666.00

These grants may be used for resident support services; management and operations, including staff; routine and preventative maintenance; safety and security; energy costs; insurance; debt service incurred to finance unit rehabilitation and development; planning for the long-term capital needs and viability of the properties; and other costs.

Source: Office of John Cornyn