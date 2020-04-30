Cornyn: Central Texas public housing to receive $1.1M in COVID-19 relief funds

WASHINGTON – Public housing authorities and Section 8 voucher programs Central Texas received several federal grants totaling $1,101,133 to help with coronavirus-related improvements and maintenance to local public housing programs, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced Thursday.
The funding comes through the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES Act, which was signed into law last month, under the Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds program, which helps prevent, prepare, and respond to the Coronavirus Pandemic in public housing.
“The coronavirus outbreak has hit Texans hard, and as much as we can protect each other from its effects, we must,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’m grateful to the Trump Administration for making public housing in Central Texas an important priority during the outbreak.”
|Recipient
|City
|County
|Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds
|Fee Regular and Mainstream Voucher Program
|Poteet Housing Authority
|POTEET
|ATACOSA
|$ 19,968.00
|$ 3,032.00
|Pleasanton Housing Authority
|PLEASANTON
|ATASCOSA
|$ 24,705.00
|$ 8,168.00
|Elgin Housing Authority
|ELGIN
|BASTROP
|$ 15,701.00
|$ 6,432.00
|Smithville Housing Authority
|SMITHVILLE
|BASTROP
|$ 30,236.00
|$ 7,100.00
|Bastrop Housing Authority
|BASTROP
|BASTROP
|$ 17,632.00
|$ 3,514.00
|Johnson City Housing Authority
|JOHNSON CITY
|BLANCO
|$ 6,648.00
|Burnet Housing Authority
|BURNET
|BURNET
|$ 17,070.00
|$ 11,022.00
|Marble Falls Housing Authority
|MARBLE FALLS
|BURNET
|$ 23,088.00
|Luling Housing Authority
|LULING
|CALDWELL
|$ 48,444.00
|Lockhart Housing Authority
|LOCKHART
|CALDWELL
|$ 33,301.00
|New Braunfels Housing Authority
|NEW BRAUNFELS
|COMAL
|$ 54,102.00
|$ 34,668.00
|Schulenburg Housing Authority
|SCHULENBURG
|FAYETTE
|$ 13,385.00
|La Grange Housing Authority
|LA GRANGE
|FAYETTE
|$ 21,519.00
|$ 6,170.00
|Flatonia Housing Authority
|FLATONIA
|FAYETTE
|$ 3,740.00
|Smiley Housing Authority
|SMILEY
|GONZALES
|$ 4,313.00
|Nixon Housing Authority
|NIXON
|GONZALES
|$ 9,500.00
|$ 670.00
|Gonzales Housing Authority
|GONZALES
|GONZALES
|$ 23,055.00
|Waelder Housing Authority
|WAELDER
|GONZALES
|$ 13,013.00
|San Marcos Housing Authority
|SAN MARCOS
|HAYS
|$ 124,458.00
|$ 37,420.00
|Kyle Housing Authority
|KYLE
|HAYS
|$ 5,843.00
|Housing Authority of Thorndale
|THORNDALE
|MILAM
|$ 4,106.00
|Housing Authority of Rockdale
|ROCKDALE
|MILAM
|$ 32,250.00
|Housing Authority of Cameron
|CAMERON
|MILAM
|$ 53,888.00
|$ 12,006.00
|Austin Housing Authority
|AUSTIN
|TRAVIS
|$ 66,623.00
|$ 117,268.00
|Taylor Housing Authority
|TAYLOR
|WILLIAMSON
|$ 28,234.00
|$ 29,314.00
|Granger Housing Authority
|GRANGER
|WILLIAMSON
|$ 8,228.00
|Georgetown Housing Authority
|GEORGETOWN
|WILLIAMSON
|$ 61,996.00
|$ 16,134.00
|Round Rock Housing Authority
|ROUND ROCK
|WILLIAMSON
|$ 29,503.00
|$ 13,666.00
These grants may be used for resident support services; management and operations, including staff; routine and preventative maintenance; safety and security; energy costs; insurance; debt service incurred to finance unit rehabilitation and development; planning for the long-term capital needs and viability of the properties; and other costs.
Source: Office of John Cornyn