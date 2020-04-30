Cornyn: Central Texas public housing to receive $1.1M in COVID-19 relief funds

WASHINGTON – Public housing authorities and Section 8 voucher programs Central Texas received several federal grants totaling $1,101,133 to help with coronavirus-related improvements and maintenance to local public housing programs, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced Thursday.

The funding comes through the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES Act, which was signed into law last month, under the Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds program, which helps prevent, prepare, and respond to the Coronavirus Pandemic in public housing.

“The coronavirus outbreak has hit Texans hard, and as much as we can protect each other from its effects, we must,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’m grateful to the Trump Administration for making public housing in Central Texas an important priority during the outbreak.”

RecipientCityCountySupplemental Public Housing Operating FundsFee Regular and Mainstream Voucher Program
Poteet Housing AuthorityPOTEETATACOSA$         19,968.00$            3,032.00
Pleasanton Housing AuthorityPLEASANTONATASCOSA$         24,705.00$            8,168.00
Elgin Housing AuthorityELGINBASTROP$         15,701.00$            6,432.00
Smithville Housing AuthoritySMITHVILLEBASTROP$         30,236.00$            7,100.00
Bastrop Housing AuthorityBASTROPBASTROP$         17,632.00$            3,514.00
Johnson City Housing AuthorityJOHNSON CITYBLANCO$           6,648.00 
Burnet Housing AuthorityBURNETBURNET$         17,070.00$          11,022.00
Marble Falls Housing AuthorityMARBLE FALLSBURNET $          23,088.00
Luling Housing AuthorityLULINGCALDWELL$         48,444.00 
Lockhart Housing AuthorityLOCKHARTCALDWELL$         33,301.00 
New Braunfels Housing AuthorityNEW BRAUNFELSCOMAL$         54,102.00$          34,668.00
Schulenburg Housing AuthoritySCHULENBURGFAYETTE$         13,385.00 
La Grange Housing AuthorityLA GRANGEFAYETTE$         21,519.00$            6,170.00
Flatonia Housing AuthorityFLATONIAFAYETTE$           3,740.00 
Smiley Housing AuthoritySMILEYGONZALES$           4,313.00 
Nixon Housing AuthorityNIXONGONZALES$           9,500.00$               670.00
Gonzales Housing AuthorityGONZALESGONZALES$         23,055.00 
Waelder Housing AuthorityWAELDERGONZALES$         13,013.00 
San Marcos Housing AuthoritySAN MARCOSHAYS$       124,458.00$          37,420.00
Kyle Housing AuthorityKYLEHAYS$           5,843.00 
Housing Authority of ThorndaleTHORNDALEMILAM$           4,106.00 
Housing Authority of RockdaleROCKDALEMILAM$         32,250.00 
Housing Authority of CameronCAMERONMILAM$         53,888.00$          12,006.00
Austin Housing AuthorityAUSTINTRAVIS$         66,623.00$        117,268.00
Taylor Housing AuthorityTAYLORWILLIAMSON$         28,234.00$          29,314.00
Granger Housing AuthorityGRANGERWILLIAMSON$           8,228.00 
Georgetown Housing AuthorityGEORGETOWNWILLIAMSON$         61,996.00$          16,134.00
Round Rock Housing AuthorityROUND ROCKWILLIAMSON$         29,503.00$          13,666.00

These grants may be used for resident support services; management and operations, including staff; routine and preventative maintenance; safety and security; energy costs; insurance; debt service incurred to finance unit rehabilitation and development; planning for the long-term capital needs and viability of the properties; and other costs.

Source: Office of John Cornyn

