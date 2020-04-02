Cornyn: Waco, Killeen, Temple to Receive $1.8M Coronavirus Recovery Grant

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The cities of Waco, Killeen, and Temple were awarded a total of $1,786,282 in federal grants to help recover from the economic fallout of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced this Thursday. The funding was appropriated by Congress last month, and comes through the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES Act.

“The coronavirus outbreak has hit Texans hard, and as much as we can protect each other from its effects, we must,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’m grateful to the Trump Administration for making economic recovery in Central Texas a high priority during the outbreak.”

This grant may be used for a range of eligible activities that prevent and respond to the spread of COVID-19, such as: public testing; providing equipment; delivering meals; training health care workers; constructing a facility for testing, diagnosis, or treatment; improving or re-purposing an existing facility for the use of housing or treating patients; and providing grants or loans to support businesses in creating jobs and manufacturing medical supplies necessary to respond to the disease.

City CDBG20-COVID Recovery Waco $803,915.00 Killeen $613,676.00 Temple $368,691.00

Source: Office of U.S. Senator John Cornyn