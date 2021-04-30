Cornyn: Waco, Temple, Killeen airports to receive $106K in Coronavirus relief funds

WASHINGTON – Several airports in Waco, Temple and Killeen were awarded a number of federal grants totaling $106,162 to combat the spread of coronavirus, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced Friday.

The funding comes through the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act of 2020, which Senator Cornyn voted in favor of last December.

“More and more Texans are getting vaccinated every day, and we’ve seen an uptick in air travel as a result,” Sen. Cornyn said. “I am glad to have helped deliver this funding that will improve the health and safety of transportation workers and travelers in Waco, Temple, and Killeen.”

City Recipient Award Amount Waco TSTC Waco Airport $47,162 Waco McGregor Executive Airport $23,000 Temple Draughon–Miller Central Texas Regional Airport $23,000 Killeen Skylark Field Airport $13,000 TOTAL $106,162

Source: Office of Senator John Cornyn