Cornyn: Waco, Temple, Killeen airports to receive $106K in Coronavirus relief funds

WASHINGTON – Several airports in Waco, Temple and Killeen were awarded a number of federal grants totaling $106,162 to combat the spread of coronavirus, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced Friday.

The funding comes through the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act of 2020, which Senator Cornyn voted in favor of last December.

“More and more Texans are getting vaccinated every day, and we’ve seen an uptick in air travel as a result,” Sen. Cornyn said. “I am glad to have helped deliver this funding that will improve the health and safety of transportation workers and travelers in Waco, Temple, and Killeen.”

CityRecipientAward Amount
WacoTSTC Waco Airport$47,162
WacoMcGregor Executive Airport$23,000
TempleDraughon–Miller Central Texas Regional Airport$23,000
KilleenSkylark Field Airport$13,000
TOTAL $106,162

Source: Office of Senator John Cornyn

April 29 2021 07:00 pm

