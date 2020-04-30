LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM

Cornyn: Waco, Temple, Killeen public housing to receive $1.7M in COVID-19 relief funds

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(file/MGN photo)

WASHINGTON – Public housing authorities and Section 8 voucher programs in the Waco-Temple-Killeen area received several federal grants totaling $1,695,633 to help with coronavirus-related improvements and maintenance to local public housing programs, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced Thursday.

The funding comes through the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES Act, which was signed into law last month, under the Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds program, which helps prevent, prepare and respond to the Coronavirus Pandemic in public housing.

“The coronavirus outbreak has hit Texans hard, and as much as we can protect each other from its effects, we must,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’m grateful to the Trump Administration for making public housing in the Waco-Temple-Killeen area an important priority during the outbreak.”

RecipientCityCountySupplemental Public Housing Operating FundsFee Regular and Mainstream Voucher Program
Housing Authority of the City of KilleenKILLEENBELL$         23,320.00$          13,566.00
Housing Authority of RogersROGERSBELL$         18,288.00
Housing Authority of BartlettBARTLETTBELL$         14,501.00$        273,322.00
Housing Authority of TempleTEMPLEBELL$       138,049.00 
Housing Authority of BeltonBELTONBELL$         50,902.00 
Housing Authority of MeridianMERIDIANBOSQUE$           8,148.00 
Housing Authority of CliftonCLIFTONBOSQUE$         12,440.00 
Housing Authority of GatesvilleGATESVILLECORYELL$         27,873.00 
Housing Authority of City of OglesbyOGLESBYCORYELL$           4,005.00 
Housing Authority of Copperas CoveCOPPERAS COVECORYELL$         45,217.00 
Housing Authority of RosebudROSEBUDFALLS$           5,899.00 
Housing Authority of LottLOTTFALLS$         14,681.00 
Housing Authority of MarlinMARLINFALLS$         57,755.00 
Housing Authority of WorthamWORTHAMFREESTONE$         16,905.00 
Housing Authority of TeagueTEAGUEFREESTONE$         14,558.00 
Housing Authority of WhitneyWHITNEYHILL$           6,221.00 
Housing Authority of LometaLOMETALAMPASAS$           5,562.00 
Housing Authority of the City of BuffaloBUFFALOLEON$         11,570.00 
Housing Authority of CoolidgeCOOLIDGELIMESTONE$           9,760.00 
Mexia Housing AuthorityMEXIALIMESTONE$         25,423.00 
Housing Authority of the City of WacoWACOMCLENNAN$       552,594.00$        298,120.00
Housing Authority of McGregorMCGREGORMCLENNAN$         19,619.00 
Housing Authority of MartMARTMCLENNAN$         15,849.00 
Housing Authority of City  of MoodyMOODYMCLENNAN$         11,486.00 

These grants may be used for resident support services; management and operations, including staff; routine and preventative maintenance; safety and security; energy costs; insurance; debt service incurred to finance unit rehabilitation and development; planning for the long-term capital needs and viability of the properties; and other costs.

Source: Office of John Cornyn

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44