Cornyn: Waco, Temple, Killeen public housing to receive $1.7M in COVID-19 relief funds

WASHINGTON – Public housing authorities and Section 8 voucher programs in the Waco-Temple-Killeen area received several federal grants totaling $1,695,633 to help with coronavirus-related improvements and maintenance to local public housing programs, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced Thursday.
The funding comes through the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES Act, which was signed into law last month, under the Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds program, which helps prevent, prepare and respond to the Coronavirus Pandemic in public housing.
“The coronavirus outbreak has hit Texans hard, and as much as we can protect each other from its effects, we must,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’m grateful to the Trump Administration for making public housing in the Waco-Temple-Killeen area an important priority during the outbreak.”
|Recipient
|City
|County
|Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds
|Fee Regular and Mainstream Voucher Program
|Housing Authority of the City of Killeen
|KILLEEN
|BELL
|$ 23,320.00
|$ 13,566.00
|Housing Authority of Rogers
|ROGERS
|BELL
|$ 18,288.00
|Housing Authority of Bartlett
|BARTLETT
|BELL
|$ 14,501.00
|$ 273,322.00
|Housing Authority of Temple
|TEMPLE
|BELL
|$ 138,049.00
|Housing Authority of Belton
|BELTON
|BELL
|$ 50,902.00
|Housing Authority of Meridian
|MERIDIAN
|BOSQUE
|$ 8,148.00
|Housing Authority of Clifton
|CLIFTON
|BOSQUE
|$ 12,440.00
|Housing Authority of Gatesville
|GATESVILLE
|CORYELL
|$ 27,873.00
|Housing Authority of City of Oglesby
|OGLESBY
|CORYELL
|$ 4,005.00
|Housing Authority of Copperas Cove
|COPPERAS COVE
|CORYELL
|$ 45,217.00
|Housing Authority of Rosebud
|ROSEBUD
|FALLS
|$ 5,899.00
|Housing Authority of Lott
|LOTT
|FALLS
|$ 14,681.00
|Housing Authority of Marlin
|MARLIN
|FALLS
|$ 57,755.00
|Housing Authority of Wortham
|WORTHAM
|FREESTONE
|$ 16,905.00
|Housing Authority of Teague
|TEAGUE
|FREESTONE
|$ 14,558.00
|Housing Authority of Whitney
|WHITNEY
|HILL
|$ 6,221.00
|Housing Authority of Lometa
|LOMETA
|LAMPASAS
|$ 5,562.00
|Housing Authority of the City of Buffalo
|BUFFALO
|LEON
|$ 11,570.00
|Housing Authority of Coolidge
|COOLIDGE
|LIMESTONE
|$ 9,760.00
|Mexia Housing Authority
|MEXIA
|LIMESTONE
|$ 25,423.00
|Housing Authority of the City of Waco
|WACO
|MCLENNAN
|$ 552,594.00
|$ 298,120.00
|Housing Authority of McGregor
|MCGREGOR
|MCLENNAN
|$ 19,619.00
|Housing Authority of Mart
|MART
|MCLENNAN
|$ 15,849.00
|Housing Authority of City of Moody
|MOODY
|MCLENNAN
|$ 11,486.00
These grants may be used for resident support services; management and operations, including staff; routine and preventative maintenance; safety and security; energy costs; insurance; debt service incurred to finance unit rehabilitation and development; planning for the long-term capital needs and viability of the properties; and other costs.
Source: Office of John Cornyn