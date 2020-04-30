Cornyn: Waco, Temple, Killeen public housing to receive $1.7M in COVID-19 relief funds

WASHINGTON – Public housing authorities and Section 8 voucher programs in the Waco-Temple-Killeen area received several federal grants totaling $1,695,633 to help with coronavirus-related improvements and maintenance to local public housing programs, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced Thursday.

The funding comes through the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES Act, which was signed into law last month, under the Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds program, which helps prevent, prepare and respond to the Coronavirus Pandemic in public housing.

“The coronavirus outbreak has hit Texans hard, and as much as we can protect each other from its effects, we must,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’m grateful to the Trump Administration for making public housing in the Waco-Temple-Killeen area an important priority during the outbreak.”

Recipient City County Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds Fee Regular and Mainstream Voucher Program Housing Authority of the City of Killeen KILLEEN BELL $ 23,320.00 $ 13,566.00 Housing Authority of Rogers ROGERS BELL $ 18,288.00 Housing Authority of Bartlett BARTLETT BELL $ 14,501.00 $ 273,322.00 Housing Authority of Temple TEMPLE BELL $ 138,049.00 Housing Authority of Belton BELTON BELL $ 50,902.00 Housing Authority of Meridian MERIDIAN BOSQUE $ 8,148.00 Housing Authority of Clifton CLIFTON BOSQUE $ 12,440.00 Housing Authority of Gatesville GATESVILLE CORYELL $ 27,873.00 Housing Authority of City of Oglesby OGLESBY CORYELL $ 4,005.00 Housing Authority of Copperas Cove COPPERAS COVE CORYELL $ 45,217.00 Housing Authority of Rosebud ROSEBUD FALLS $ 5,899.00 Housing Authority of Lott LOTT FALLS $ 14,681.00 Housing Authority of Marlin MARLIN FALLS $ 57,755.00 Housing Authority of Wortham WORTHAM FREESTONE $ 16,905.00 Housing Authority of Teague TEAGUE FREESTONE $ 14,558.00 Housing Authority of Whitney WHITNEY HILL $ 6,221.00 Housing Authority of Lometa LOMETA LAMPASAS $ 5,562.00 Housing Authority of the City of Buffalo BUFFALO LEON $ 11,570.00 Housing Authority of Coolidge COOLIDGE LIMESTONE $ 9,760.00 Mexia Housing Authority MEXIA LIMESTONE $ 25,423.00 Housing Authority of the City of Waco WACO MCLENNAN $ 552,594.00 $ 298,120.00 Housing Authority of McGregor MCGREGOR MCLENNAN $ 19,619.00 Housing Authority of Mart MART MCLENNAN $ 15,849.00 Housing Authority of City of Moody MOODY MCLENNAN $ 11,486.00

These grants may be used for resident support services; management and operations, including staff; routine and preventative maintenance; safety and security; energy costs; insurance; debt service incurred to finance unit rehabilitation and development; planning for the long-term capital needs and viability of the properties; and other costs.

Source: Office of John Cornyn