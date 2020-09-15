Cornyn: Waco, Temple, Killeen to receive $2M in third round of Coronavirus recovery grants

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(file/MGN photo)

WASHINGTON – Waco, Temple, and Killeen were awarded a total of $2,065,377 in another round of federal grants to help recover from the economic fallout of the novel coronavirus outbreak, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced Tuesday.

The funding, which was appropriated by Congress in March, comes through the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES Act. The State of Texas was also awarded $38,299,172 for state officials to use for the same purpose.

“Texas families are still struggling as the coronavirus outbreak wreaks havoc on our way of life, and that’s why it’s critical that we in Washington make sure they are protected,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’ll continue to do everything I can to make economic recovery in Waco, Temple, and Killeen a high priority as we weather this deadly pandemic.”

City/CountyAmount
Waco$929,437
Temple$409,099
Killeen$726,841
TOTAL$2,065,377
(Courtesy: Office of John Cornyn)

The CARES Act provided $5 billion in supplemental Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus. HUD previously announced the first $2 billion in CARES Act funding for CDBG grantees and announced on May 11th the second tranche of $1 billion, which was required to be allocated just to state and insular area governments. 

This notice allocates the third tranche of CDBG CARES Act funding. The Congress provided the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development with discretion on how to allocate this remaining tranche of $1,987,576,954 within the priority areas of the law.

The formula allocation developed by HUD both meets the statutory requirements of the CARES Act and the President’s Executive Order to focus funds toward places with households facing higher risk of eviction.

Source: Office of John Cornyn

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
More Don't Miss

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44