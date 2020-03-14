Coronavirus causes panic at grocery stores

TEMPLE, Texas – Hundreds of people flocked to Sam’s Club in Temple and countless grocery stores across the area were excessively busy due to coronavirus concerns on Friday.

Everyday essentials like toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and bottled water are flying off the shelves. Long-time Temple resident Bonnie Vonkrosigk has never seen anything like it.

“To me, it’s just insane,” says Vonkrosigk. “I mean, people are running around like a bunch of chickens with their heads cut off because they’re afraid they’re not gonna get the supplies they need. That everybody’s gonna run out. And I don’t blame them, you know? I don’t blame them at all. Still, it’s just kind of insane to me.”

Shoppers like Methlyn Mitchell have been travelling store-to-store for hours trying to find ones without long lines and that still have essential supplies.

“You can’t find stuff like sanitizer. It’s nowhere to be found. Stuff like regular bleach and like, canned foods, they just go off the shelf,” says Mitchell. It’s like everybody is preparing for a disaster out there somewhere.”

With schools closing, some families like Brandane Gloston’s are fearing they will be on lockdown in their own home for the next few weeks.

“We have about eight cases of water at home and a lot of tissue paper,” says Gloston. “We need to stock up on more stuff for, you know, what the virus has going around.”

Some shoppers say they saw verbal arguments in the aisles, and others want the shopping experience to go back to normal.

“Stop going out there and getting all this stuff off the shelves and everything else. It is ridiculous, you know?” says Mitchell. “Just get on with your everyday life.”