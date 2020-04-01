Coronavirus-related scams on the rise

WACO, Texas – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is warning Texans to be aware of new scams related to COVID-19.

“This is a trying time. Different than any of us have ever been through. And we’re seeing a lot of wonderful things. People are banding together and doing some really amazing stuff, but then there are the people who take advantage of a really unfortunate situation,” says Amy Rasor, the Fort Worth Regional Director with the Better Business Bureau.

Scammers are using e-mails, phone calls and even changing the prices on everyday necessities such as cleaning supplies, toilet paper, and hand sanitizer.

“The way that is most common right now is price gouging. What that means is people are taking critical need items during this time, so food, hygiene, cleaning supplies and medical supplies and marking the prices up significantly from what they would be,” says Rasor.

Some scammers are even using text messages to lure people in.

“There are people who have started receiving text messages saying that there is mandatory testing going on. That is not true. There aren’t enough tests, and we don’t want everyone running out to try and get a test,” says Rasor.

To avoid becoming a victim be cautious before clicking on links, use trusted sources such as government websites for your Coronavirus information, and never reveal personal information in an e-mail.

If you think you’ve encountered a scam or price gouging you are asked to file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office. Click here to learn more about filing a complaint.