Coronavirus Relief Program for Texas farmers, ranchers, and producers begins accepting applications

AUSTIN, Texas- Texas agricultural producers who have suffered losses due to the coronavirus pandemic may now apply for assistance from the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP).

CFAP will provide up to $16 billion in direct payments to America’s farmers and ranchers, funded by the CARES Act, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, and other USDA existing authorities.

Agricultural producers who have suffered a 5 percent or greater price decline or who have losses due to market supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19 and face significant market costs may be eligible for this aid.

Additional information on the program and how to apply through your local Farm Service Agency Service Center can be found here.