Corsicana drug bust yields black tar heroin, cocaine and more

A Tuesday drug operation in Corsicana resulted in the seizure of drugs and cash and led to arrests.

Navarro County Sheriff Elmer Tanner said the Narcotics Unit aided by Criminal Investigation and Patrol Divisions worked together in the ongoing investigation and arrests.

A search warrant was executed on a home in the 200 block of Mamie Avenue Tuesday afternoon, with a traffic stop made on a related suspect vehicle almost at the same time.

The search warrant resulted in the seizure of about 88 grams of methamphetamine along with quantities of black tar heroin, cocaine, Ecstacy, Xanax and marijuana.

A Walther 9mm handgun reported stolen out of Fort Worth was recovered along with a quantity of counterfeit money, drug paraphernalia and about $1760 is cash.

Three suspects charged with multiple narcotics related offenses were taken into custody, but their identities were not available Wednesday morning.