Corsicana woman wins a year’s supply of Dr. Pepper

WACO, Texas – A Corsicana woman strikes it rich with Dr. Pepper!

The Dr. Pepper Museum & Free Enterprise Institute would like to congratulate Kayla Vinyard on winning a year supply of Dr. Pepper, courtesy of Keurig Dr. Pepper Waco.

Vinyard is a nurse and says her family has had a hard time at her house lately. They are Dr. Pepper fans, and Vinyard says she entered just to see what happens. When asked if her year’s supply would last her a whole year, she said, “Who knows?”

May 11th is a very important day in Waco, and Dr. Pepper history. Not only is it the anniversary of the day the Dr. Pepper Museum opened its doors to the public, but it’s also the anniversary of the 1953 tornado that destroyed much of downtown Waco, including part of the AMBC – the Museum’s main building.

This year, May 11, 2020, is the first time since 1991 the Museum is unable to spend this day with its favorite Peppers in person. Last year, they gave away a year’s supply of Dr. Pepper to their 2 millionth visitor, and wanted to do it again. So for this year’s Most Virtual Birthday Party Ever, the Museum partnered with Keurig Dr. Pepper Waco to give away another year’s supply of Dr. Pepper.

In addition, we gave away a Waco gift basket with awesome prizes from local Waco locations such as The Blasian Asian, Summer Ellis Bijouterie, Cajun Craft, Fabled Bookshop & Cafe, Oh My Juice, Roots Boutique, Dichotomy Coffee & Spirits, Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, Clay Pot Restaurant, Franklin Ave Mac House, Waco Tours and Wings of Waco. We also gave away a Dr Pepper gift basket and had fun birthday messages and songs from friends and supports such as Ann Harder, Joe Gumm, Hector Sabido, Andrea Barefield, Justin Guarini, Charles Outlaw, Great American Boxcar Chorus, Brian Brown, Carlton Willis, Joey McGee and Holly Tucker.

This birthday party may be over for this year, but donations towards the Most Virtual Birthday Party Ever will be accepted through the end of the week. You can donate here.

Source: Dr. Pepper Museum