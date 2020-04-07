Coryell County fatal accident

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas- DPS Troopers report responding to a fatal accident in Coryell County near Flat, Texas.

Texas DPS Troopers responded to a major one vehicle crash on SH 36 near Flat, TX.

A 1998 Ford Explorer, operated by Lillie D. Upchurch, 42, of Gatesville, was travelling southbound on SH 36.

Investigation revealed that Upchurch was travelling at an unsafe speed for the wet roadway as she approached a curve.

The Ford Explorer left the roadway and rolled multiple times.

Upchurch was not wearing her safety belt and was ejected.

Upchurch was pronounced deceased on scene by Justice of the Peace Coy Latham.