Coryell County fugitive apprehended

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas – A Coryell County Deputy was involved in a pursuit of a vehicle on November 18th, which fled a traffic stop on Bald Knob Road in Gatesville.

The deputy was involved in a vehicle accident, where he left the roadway while pursuing the suspect vehicle – which subsequently was not apprehended at that time.

During the course of the investigation, pictures of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle were released to the public for assistance with identification.

Thanks to witnesses and assistance from law enforcement agencies, the suspect was identified as Cory Joe Barton.

It was found during the investigation that Barton had an outstanding felony warrant from Burnet County for Bond Forfeiture, with the original charge being Possession of a Controlled Substance as well as a Blue Warrant from the State of Texas Pardons and Parole Board.

These warrants were active prior to the traffic stop conducted by the Coryell County Sheriff’s Deputy on November 18, and is believed to be the reason Barton fled the traffic stop.

On November 20th, after identification was made of Barton. A warrant for his arrest was issued by the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office for Evading Arrest and/or Detention with a Vehicle, which is a felony of the third degree.

While continuing the investigation and the subsequent search for Barton, information was received of his possible location in Coryell County, and several attempts were made to apprehend him to no avail.

On November 21st, information was obtained during the investigation that Barton had fled from Coryell County and was possibly in hiding at a residence in Parker County.

Investigators with the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force then conducted surveillance of the suspected location in Parker County and were able to confirm Barton was at the location.

On or about December 5th, the United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force effected the arrest warrants for Barton at the location in Parker County, and he was taken into custody.

On December 8th, Barton was transported back to Coryell County Sheriff’s Office Jail – where he will await trial.

Barton was out of jail during the time of the incident, on bond for Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance. His bond was subsequently revoked by the bonding company due to violations of bond conditions set by the court after his recent arrest.

Barton is currently being held in Coryell County Jail on the following charges, with the following bond amounts:

• Evading Arrest and/or Detention with a Vehicle- $10,000 Bond

Coryell County Sheriff’s Office

• Manufacturing and Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Surety Off Bond) – $20,000 Bond

Coryell County Sheriff’s Office

• Administrative Violation (Blue Warrant)- No Bond Available

Texas Department of Pardons and Parole

• Bond Forfeiture – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Burnett County

Source: Coryell County Sheriff’s Office