Coryell County,TX- Coryell County has become the latest Central Texas County to issue a Stay at Home Order due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

On April 8th, County Judge Roger Miller issued the “Stay Home, Stop the Spread” order restricting travel into Coryell County, as well as travel outside the county, with exception to those under “Essential Critical Infrastucture services” and those seeking emergency medical attention.

Currently, Coryell County has 13 reported cases of COVID-19.