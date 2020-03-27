Coryell County Judge: Avoid Bell, McLennan Counties

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas – Coryell County Judge Roger Miller is advising the community to avoid going to Bell and McLennan Counties.

Miller said in a statement Friday that confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to increase within the Central Texas region. While Coryell County remains at one confirmed case, Bell County is currently at 20 cases and McLennan County is reported to have 34 cases.

Miller also noted there appears to be a growing trend in the number of cases along the Interstate 35 corridor.

To date, Coryell Healthcare Systems (CHS) Hospital has tested 74 individuals – with 65 negative results and nine tests pending. Residents of Coryell County are strongly urged to cease all travel to and through Bell and McLennan Counties, as well as any county along the Interstate 35 corridor – and the major population centers of DFW, Austin, San Antonio and Houston.

Most of these counties have issued a “shelter in place” order, Miller said in Friday’s statement. If you are traveling to or through a county with a shelter in place order, you are subject to being issued a citation if your presence or actions in that county violates their order.

While not at critical levels, local supplies of disposable Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) are becoming a concern. Vendors supplying gloves, masks, face shields and gowns are unable to keep pace with the demand. These items are not specific to COVID-19 as they are used daily in healthcare facilities locally and across the nation.

When asked how long this health crisis may last, Miller stated, “This is a marathon, not a sprint. I’m extremely pleased with our citizens and their compliance to our Disaster Declaration. But we’ve all got to remain steadfast in our good hygiene practices and social distancing. And above all, be responsible for monitoring your current health and stay at home if you aren’t feeling well. We’re going to get through this, and we’ll be a better County in the end.”

More information about Coryell County services, including Emergency Management and County Disaster Declarations, may be found here.

Source: Official Coryell County Website