Coryell County judge wants to keep bars open despite order

Coryell County Judge Roger Miller has suspended the requirement that bars in the county close while seeking an overall exemption from the requirement from the governor’s office.

The county came under the order to close bars along with other requirements after the Trauma Service Area ” L” that includes Coryell County was identified as a high hospitalization area, meaning that for seven consecutive days COVID-19 patients exceeded 15 percent of total hospital capacity.

A statement issued by Judge Miller’s office noted that there are only three establishments in Coryell County operating as a bar under definition of the order: American Legion Post 42 in Gatesville, Moose Lodge 2029 and Fubar in Copperas Cove.

” I’m fully aware of the Governor’s order and its intent, ” Judge Miller said. ” But I have no reason to believe our three bar establishments are significantly responsible for the increased COVID cases within Coryell Count or within TSA “L”. This is simply a case of one executive order not being appropriate for all 254 counties and I see no reason why our three establishments should be penalized.”

Under the Governor’s Executive Order GA-32, enacted on October 7. 2020 in addition to the bars being closed, all businesses, restaurants and other service providers are required to reduce their occupancy level to 50% and hospitals and surgical centers are no longer allowed to perform elective surgeries until there have been seven consecutive days where COVID-19 patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity is back below 15 percent.

Trauma Service Area “L” is comprised of Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties.