Coryell County man charged in child indecency case

A 54-year-old Coryell County man has been booked into the Coryell County Jail, charged with two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

Bond had not been set for John Lee Pafford as of Wednesday morning.

Coryell County investigators had begun working the case January 8 after the victim made an outcry about an incident she said had occurred this past November.

An arrest affidavit stated that the under age girl gave the details during a forensic interview, saying she had been touched intimately and had been forced to touch the suspect.

The affidavit stated that the suspect had been interviewed and denied the allegations.