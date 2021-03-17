Coryell County man charged in child indecency case

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

John Lee Pafford

A 54-year-old Coryell County man has been booked into the Coryell County Jail, charged with two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

Bond had not been set for John Lee Pafford as of Wednesday morning.

Coryell County investigators had begun working the case January 8 after the victim made an outcry about an incident she said had occurred this past November.

An arrest affidavit stated that the under age girl gave the details during a forensic interview, saying she had been touched intimately and had been forced to touch the suspect.

The affidavit stated that the suspect had been interviewed and denied the allegations.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected