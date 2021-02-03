Coryell County man charged with sex abuse of girl who was 13

A 22-year-old Coryell County man is being held in lieu of a quarter million dollars bond, charged with having sex over a period of time with a girl who was just 13 years old when it started.

Simeon Dominic Wiley remained in the Coryell County Jail Wednesday on two counts of sexual assault of a child and one of sex abuse of a child, continuous, victim under 14.

Complaints filed in the case indicated the father of the victim went to authorities after learning of the relationship between his daughter and a man.

Court papers filed in the case stated that the relationship was consensual though the victim was under the age of legal consent and that Wiley was aware of her age the first time they had sex in July of 2018, with the last time being in 2019.

A complaint filed in the case noted that the victim was forensically interviewed in August 2019.

Court papers stated that investigators attempted to interview Wiley but that he ” failed to cooperate with the investigation.”

A Coryell County grand jury returned an indictment against Wiley in January.