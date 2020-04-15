Coryell County reports first COVID-19 Death

Live Now
Coryell County Judge Roger Miller and the Coryell County Emergency Management announced Wednesday morning that the first COVID-19 death in the county took place last week.

A man in his 70s died on April 9th in Killeen’s Advent Hospital. He had been hospitalized for a week.

Coryell County is currently reporting a total of 43 cases of COVID-19. That includes 21 active cases, 4 recovered cases, one death, and 17 Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates.

The Lane Murray Unit in Gatesville is on inmate lockdown. Coryell County says there are 22 positive cases of COVID-19 within the inmate population. It is working with TDCJ to get an accurate count of cases.

Judge Miller says the prison system is his top concern at this point, since it presents the greatest threat for infection and cross contamination for people living in the county.

The county urges citizens to follow the guidelines and rules established by the Centers for Disease Control, as well as state and local governments.

