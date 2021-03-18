Coryell County woman held after authorities recover checks, credit cards

A 19-year-old woman remained in the Coryell County Jail Thursday held on $72000 bond after officers recovered checks, ID cards and credit or debit cards belonging to at least fifteen different people following a vehicle stop.

Haleigh Anasatasia Francis was charged with fraudulent possession of identifying information and fraudulent possession of credit or debit cards, along with outstanding warrants for failure to report a felony after an investigation revealed she did not have permission to be in possession of the items.

The original contact was made when officers checked on two vehicles stopped at an intersection, with one driver saying they were helping a friend who had run out of gas back on February 2.

The officer recognized Francis and knew there was an outstanding warrant for her arrest.

In the meantime, the driver of the car had fled on foot and got away.

After investigators contacted the owners of the materials found in a bag belonging to Francis that was found in the car, officers obtained a warrant for her on the additional charges.